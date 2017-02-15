Stella McKinney Gilliam, 92, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2017 in Woodhaven Nursing Center in Lumberton. She was born Aug. 13, 1924, in Rockingham County, the daughter of the late Jesse David McKinney and Mary Ellen Somers McKinney. She was the widow of Maurice Holt Gilliam. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; five brothers, Benjamin, Percy, William Grey, Whitt and Emmitt McKinney; and four sisters, Connie Ross, Hortense Lamb, Naomi Burton, and Doris Robertson.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home.

She is survived by one son, Larry Maurice Gilliam of Whiteville; one daughter, Sandra Kay Gilliam Warner of Simi Valley, Calif.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.