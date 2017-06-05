Stephen George Whitehead Sr.

Limericks by Bob Aldrich A big businessman flying non-stop

Planned to strategize on his laptop

But in spite of his plea,

His laptop-sized PC,

Was pulled out by a TSA cop

My physician gave me some advice.

While those cocktails and parties are nice,

My social endurance

Is like life insurance.

As age increases so does the price

We’re addicted to the internet

Its access has experts upset

We add a smart device

And order merchandise

Which attracts the home hacking threat.

