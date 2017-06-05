Stephen George Whitehead Sr.

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 7 hours ago

Stephen George Whitehead Sr., 79, died  Friday, June 2, 2017 at Premier Living in Lake Waccamaw. He was a native of New Bedford, Mass. He was the son of the late Lillian Ruth Mayes and Roy Arthur Whitehead and the husband of the late Sally Kauranen Whitehead.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen George Whitehead Jr. of Oldtown, Idaho and Scott Whitehead of West Harwich, Mass.; and several grandchildren.