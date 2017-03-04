Stephen Travis Rockwell

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 13 hours ago

Stephen Travis Rockwell, 41, died Thursday,  March 2, 2017. He was the son of William Henry Rockwell Sr. and Dery Virginia Long Rockwell.

He was a mechanic by trade and had worked with several auto repair businesses.

He had attended Brunswick Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Rockwell Cemetery with Rev. Darryll Hester officiating. McKenzie Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his son, Cameron Auston Rockwell of Whiteville; his parents, William Henry Rockwell Sr. and Dery Virginia Long Rockwell of Whiteville; and two brothers, William Henry Rockwell Jr. of Whiteville and James David Long of Maxton.