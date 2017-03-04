Stephen Travis Rockwell, 41, died Thursday, March 2, 2017. He was the son of William Henry Rockwell Sr. and Dery Virginia Long Rockwell.

He was a mechanic by trade and had worked with several auto repair businesses.

He had attended Brunswick Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Rockwell Cemetery with Rev. Darryll Hester officiating. McKenzie Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his son, Cameron Auston Rockwell of Whiteville; his parents, William Henry Rockwell Sr. and Dery Virginia Long Rockwell of Whiteville; and two brothers, William Henry Rockwell Jr. of Whiteville and James David Long of Maxton.