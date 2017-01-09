Steven Earl Hinson, 53, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born March 12, 1963 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Earl and Ruth Duncan Hinson.
He was Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City.
He is survived by his half brother, Robert Hinson of Clarendon; and his half sister, Agnes Boss of California.
Steven Earl Hinson
Steven Earl Hinson, 53, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born March 12, 1963 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Earl and Ruth Duncan Hinson.