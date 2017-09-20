Steven R. Nelson, 53, died peacefully at home Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Steve was born Jan. 15, 1964 in Columbus County, the son of Allen Henry Nelson and Barbra Milliken Nelson of Whiteville.

Steve was married on July 8, 1989 to Roberta Faye Long (Bucky) and they were married for 28 years.

Steve work at Southern Industrial Constructors for many years.

He was loved by everyone he met. Steve was a loving husband and a wonderful friend. He was always happy and full of life. He will be missed.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 23 at Living Word Full Gospel Fellowship, 1029 George II Hwy. in Winnabow.

Steve is survived by one brother, Brian Nelson and wife, Christie, and his two children, Samantha and Brianna; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Miller and her husband, Randy, and their two children, Christopher Miller and Jennifer Miller Paullin; one brother-in-law, Tommy H. Cain and his two children, Amy Hester and Tommy H. Cain Jr.