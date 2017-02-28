Sue Ellen Chandler, 60, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She was born in Whiteville Nov. 1, 1956 and was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas Jackson “Jack” and Clara Worrell Chandler.

The family will accept friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at White Marsh Baptist Church. Westside Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by two brothers, Tommy Chandler of Whiteville and J. Michael Chandler of Lake Waccamaw; and one sister, Karen C. Terry of Little River, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to White Marsh Baptist Church, 341 Whitehall Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.