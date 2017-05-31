Sybil Theresa Bell Kapica, 93, a resident of Whiteville for 11 years, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was born Sept. 24, 1923 in Orrum, the daughter of the late Lee Andrew Bell and Emma Pearl Register Bell. She was married Sept. 6, 1947 to Ret.MGySgt. Henry JE Kapica who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Bell, Rev. Ralph Bell, Captain “Cap” Bell; and two sisters, Florine Bell Kelly and Juanita Bell Hoffman.

She was raised in Midland City and Dothan, Ala. She worked at the Dothan Hosiery Mill in 1945 and joined the Women’s Army Auxillary Corp. While stationed in Hawaii as a radio technician she met a young man who was the love of her life for 34 years, “Kappy.” After several military moves, they settled in Orlando, Fla. where she later retired from the Civil Service in 1972. A final move together in 1978 brought her back home to Dothan.

Mrs. Kapica loved to sew and work in her yard. There will only be one Sybil – mother, grandmother, aunt, friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, Ala. with Rev. Randy Stumbaugh officiating. Her family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Ward-Wilson Funeral Home, 2414 Hartford Hwy., Dothan, Ala. 36305.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Grabusky III, Adam Grabusky, John Hoffman, Tom Hoffman, George Digby and Jacob Cox.

She is survived by one son, Michael Kapica and wife, Lavern, of Milton, Fla.; one daughter, Susan Grabusky and husband, John, of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Laura Cox and husband, Jacob, of Marietta, Ga., John Grabusky of Boone, Stephanie Grabusky of Newton, Adam Grabusky of Burlington; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great nephews that she dearly loved.

The family will be accepting flowers or contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.