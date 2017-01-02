Sylvia Faye Powell Williams, 88, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. Born Jan. 24, 1928 in New Hanover County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Stella Fowler Powell and the widow of Marion Wilson Williams. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Cribb Cemetery, Clarendon.

She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Cartrette and Irene Norris, both of Whiteville; one son, Trent Williams of Aiken, S.C.; two sisters, Gladys Strickland and Alice Hobbs, both of Wilmington; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.