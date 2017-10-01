Tammy Melissa Greene, 56, formerly of Cerro Gordo went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn with Rev. Charles Dudley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Nobles Batton of Cerro Gordo; her father, Ira Thomas Greene of Whiteville; five siblings, John Wallace of Chadbourn, LaRae Wallace and Jay Wallace, both of Cerro Gordo, Tommy Greene of Roanoke, Va. and Darrell Greene of Lumberton; and a special friend, Butch Carver of Murrells Inlet, S.C.