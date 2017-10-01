Tammy Melissa Greene

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 15 hours ago

Tammy Melissa Greene, 56, formerly of Cerro Gordo went to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn with Rev. Charles Dudley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Nobles Batton of Cerro Gordo; her father, Ira Thomas Greene of Whiteville; five siblings, John Wallace of Chadbourn, LaRae Wallace and Jay Wallace, both of Cerro Gordo, Tommy Greene of Roanoke, Va. and Darrell Greene of Lumberton; and a special friend, Butch Carver of Murrells Inlet, S.C.