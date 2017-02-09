Ted Brigman, 87, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at his home. Born in Nicholls, Ga., he was the son the late George Brigman and Ida Jane Turbeville Brigman. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Emerson and Richard Brigman.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Gapway Cemetery, Tabor City. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City is handling the arrangments.

He is survived by one daughter, Melissa Welsch of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and two grandchildren.