Teddy Randon Inman, 37, died Sunny, Feb. 26, 2017 at his residence. He was born in Horry County, S.C. April 29, 1979.

Teddy was employed by Cole Monument Works.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3 at Peacock Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in the funeral home chapel with Revs. Roger Coffey and David Watts officiating. Burial will be in Columbus Memorial Park

He is survived by his son, Dylan Inman of Whiteville; his father, Teddy Ray Inman and wife, Joyce, of Whiteville; his mother, Melissa Leonard Hewett and husband, O’Brian of Whiteville; one brother, Brian Leonard of Clarendon; and a step-brother, Joshua Hewett of Charlotte.

