Teresa Lynn Reeves, 51, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at her residence. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Reeves; her first wife, Kelly Rodriguez; her father, Vaughn Reeves; and her stepfather, Devon Harrelson.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.

She is survived by her wife, Rebecca Tyson Lynn Zemaitis Reeves of the home; stepchildren, Jacob Zemaitis of Whiteville and Joshua Zemaitis of Mooresboro; her mother, Hilda Faye Butler Harrelson of Nakina; two siblings, Tommy Reaves of Nakina and Shannon Reeves; and two grandchildren, Jocelyn Reeves and Emily Zemaitis.

Memorials may be made to the burial fund at Worthington Funeral Home, P.O. Box 352, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.