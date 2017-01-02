Teresa Russ Thomas, 53, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Russ Jr. and Inez Russ.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the funeral home with Revs. David Linton and Lacey Norris officiating. Burial will be in the Atkins Family Cemetery in Lisbon.

She is survived by one son, J.T. Thomas of Wilmington; one daughter, Tera Thomas of White Lake; one brother, Tony Russ of White Lake; one sister, Sheila Atkins of Lisbon; and one granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral fund of Teresa Thomas c/o Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3150 Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.