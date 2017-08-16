Thelma Mae Godwin Nobles, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Ludie McPherson Godwin and Jessie Cleve Godwin and the widow of Onzie Nobles. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Kaye Nobles; and three siblings, Herman Godwin, Thurman Godwin and Vernon Godwin.

She was employed by the Columbus County School System as a bus driver, cafeteria worker for 20 years and also as a greeter at Wal-mart for many years.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the funeral home with Revs. Buddy Seay and Barren Nobles officiating. Interment will be in Wards Station Church of God Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Debbie Nobles Norris and her husband, Bill, of Lumberton and Tammy Nobles Hinson and husband, Bobby. of Chadbourn; five grandchildren, Courtney Kalhof (Adam), Brittany Hewett (Justin), Brooke Hinson, Scott Norris (Andrea) and Kristy Roberts (Mark); and seven great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Taylor, Dalton, Kyleigh, Liam, Matthew and Joshua.

The family would also like to acknowledge the following caregivers for their compassion and loving care given to our mother: Cheryl Blackman, Wanda Strickland and Linda Simmons.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.