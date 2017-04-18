Thomas “Tom” N. Bartley, 86, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center while surrounded by his family.

Tom was born in Columbus County Jan. 20, 1931 to the late Archie Belton Bartley and Hettie Reardon Bartley.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after 26 years of service.



Tom also co-owned C&T Exxon in Goldsboro for 19 years. Those of us who knew Tom weep at our loss, laugh with our remembrances, and reflect deeply on how much he meant to us. He made the world a healthier and happier place.

A service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home with Revs. Jackie Ham and Sherwood Howell officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, April 21 following the service at the funeral home and other times at his home. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Princeton with military honors.

Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary L. Ledbetter Bartley; two daughters, Shirley Ann Edwards and husband, Mark, of Cary and Sandy Kay Oliver and husband, Charles, of Goldsboro; one sister, Pattie Pierce of Portsmouth, Va.; three grandchildren, Michael Hachten, Toby Hachten and Katie Clark; and six great-grandchildren, Brandon Hachten, Andrew Hachten, Stephanie Clark, Angela Clark, Christoper Clark and Rachel Clark.

