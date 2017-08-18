Thomas “Tommy” Gaston Harrelson, 80, went to be with Jesus Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

He was the son of the late Lula Rowell Harrelson and Alton Gaston Harrelson. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Marie Walker, Ann Brandon and Jack Lane.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and later retiring with 20 years of service.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at the church with Pastor Donny Jernigan and Dr. Tommy Bryson officiating. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Bonnie Faye Williams Harrelson of the home; children, J.T. Harrelson (Bonita) of Whiteville, Carmen Lynne Ballard (Leonard) of Wilmington, Gina Lenore Mitchell (Chuck) of Bellingham, Mass. and William Brock Bullard (Belinda) of Humble, Texas; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.