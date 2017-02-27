Thomas Vander Brock, 89, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Mr. Brock was born in Whiteville, N.C., a son of the late Tom and Georgia Jones Brock. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vanessa Brock Huggins; two brothers; and five sisters.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He was retired truck driver with Socar, Inc. in Florence, and was a lifetime member of the Hartsville Masonic Lodge.

He was a member of Kelleytown Baptist Church

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Kelleytown Baptist Church with Rev. Rod Elliott officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will be in Westview Memorial Park. Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brock family.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Alice Sellers Brock of Hartsville, S.C.; two daughters, Cathy (Van) Hopkins and Camden and Anita Ventura, both of Hartsville, S.C.; two sons, Tony (Kathy) Brock of Moncks Corner and Ivan Brock of Hartsville, S.C.; two brothers, W. Kimble Brock and F. Arvil Brock, both of Whiteville; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.