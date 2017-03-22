Thomas “Willie” Strickland, 74, formerly of Chadbourn, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Cherokee Chapel Baptist Church with Pastors Ernest Goins and Roger Strickland officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Friday, March 24 (one hour prior to the service) at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Strickland of the home; one son, Thomas Maxwell Strickland of Durham; two daughters, Chantay McLaughlin of Eden and Urbi Strickland of Red Springs; two stepchildren, Shana Brook and Tracie Brook, both of Union, N.J.; siblings, James Edward Strickland of Lake Waccamaw and Diane Strickland Hammonds of Chadbourn; and four grandchildren.
Thomas “Willie” Strickland
