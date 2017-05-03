Mr. Timothy Thomas Register, 60, died Monday, May 1, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. Born Jan. 7, 1957 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Ellis Jackson Register and Elsie Sarre Register.

Mr. Register was formerly employed with Holtra Chemical for 20 years. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taxidermy.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Elias Register Family Cemetery.

He is survived by one daughter, Cherie Lynne Register of Lake Waccamaw; one brother: John Ellis “Jackie” (Hanne) Register of Ash; wife of 30 years: Teresa Register of Nakina; and one niece, Tami Sarre of Jacksonville, Fla.

