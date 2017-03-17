Timothy Wayne Barnhill Jr., 21, died Friday, March 17, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. Born May 5, 1995 in Wilmington, he was the son of Timothy Wayne Barnhill Sr. of Whiteville and the late Karen Sheneil Faulk Barnhill. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his grandfather, Leon Lavon Russ.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in the Wright Cemetery, Minos Meares Road, Tabor City.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his twin sister, Harley Cheyenne Barnhill and sister, Courtney Lorraine Barnhill, both of Whiteville; one brother, David Anthony Barnhill of Whiteville; grandmother, Lula Bell Russ of Whiteville; and grandmother, Bonnie Williams Cartrette of Whiteville.