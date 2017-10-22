Tristan Rylan Stox, infant son of Timothy Lee and Aubrey Brown Stox, was born Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at 7:59 p.m. Rylan, 3.6 ounces and 7.5 inches long, has already been ushered to the right hand of the Father.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Oct. 22 in Winterville Cemetery. Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory handled the arrangements.

In addition to his parents, Rylan is also survived by his sisters, Skylar, Sierra, Savanna and Summer Stox; grandparents, Hugh Allen and Ida Lynn Stox of Greenville and Harley and Patsy Brown of Chadbourn; and two great-grandmothers, Cedelle Brown of Whiteville, and Cathleen Dudney of Fair Bluff

Memorials may be made to Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, N.C. 27858. Earmark Rylan’s Road on any donation.