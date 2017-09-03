Vada Aline Hardwick Evans, 91, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Annie Ronnie Russ Hardwick and William Noah Hardwick and the widow of Norwood Evans. She was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Darcy Hardwick, Ray Hardwick, George Orbie Hardwick, Inez H. Stewart, Mable H. Johnson, Juanita H. Sasser and Clarence Hardwick.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Poley Bridge Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 (one hour prior to the service) at the church. Interment will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She is survived by one sister, Darthy Mae Hardwick Summersett of Whiteville.