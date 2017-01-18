Velma David Strait, 76, formerly of Whiteville, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Palm Beach County Hospice Center, Delray Beach, Fla. She was born in Muskegon, Mich., the daughter of the late Roy David and Irene Scholley David. She was the widow of the late Orville Strait.

She was a receptionist with the WIC program. She served as church pianist in Columbus County and Michigan.

Her funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in the chapel of Peacock Funeral Home with Rev.Dan Light officiating. Burial will be in Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park.

She is survived by two daughters, Julie Stowell of Boynton Beach, Fla., Andrea Dycus of Oklahoma; three sons, Jamie Strait of Bowling Green, Ky., Matthew Strait of Edmund, Okla., Steven Strait of Hallsboro.; one brother, Ron David of Virginia; two sisters, Lucille Roginson and Loretta David, both of Muskegon, Mich.; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.