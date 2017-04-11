Verdie Lee Greiner, 80, died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 2, 1936 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Ivory Dewey Norris and Jettie Pearl Spivey Norris and the widow of William Earl Greiner. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by five brothers and one sister.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, April 13 in the Sandy Plain Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-noon prior to the graveside service. Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by one sister, Eloise Martin of Loris, S.C.
Verdie Lee Greiner
