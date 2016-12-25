Vernell Sellers Davis, 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Horace and Annie Strickland Sellers and the widow of Lloyd Gray Davis. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Vardell Sellers, Robert Sellers, Pittman Sellers and Bo Sellers.

The family will receive friends from 11-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Old Spring Hill Cemetery in Orrum with Revs. Julian Thompson and David Kelly officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Lisa D. Lee (Ned) of Evergreen and Deanna D. (Jeff) Taylor of Chadbourn; one son, Andrew “Andy” C. Davis of the home; five grandchildren, Erica, Austin, C.J., Isaac and Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Jake.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Hospice, 46 McNeill Plaza, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

