Veronda Gale Stanley Lewis, 66, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mazie Stanley of Nakina and the widow of Edward Lewis.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 N.C. Hwy. 242 South in Elizabethtown with Rev. Carl A. Smith officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Friday, Sept. 23 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Chatman Cemetery in Nakina.
Surviving are her sons, Edron Lewis and Kyle Lewis, both of Elizabethtown.
