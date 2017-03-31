Vicki Lee Bowlin Norris, 56, peacefully passed away at Columbus Regional HealthCare Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

She was born Sept. 21, 1960 to Scotty Bowlin Sr. and Marie Mann Bowlin in Cameron County, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Terri Bowlin Welch.

Vicki proudly served the State of North Carolina as a probation officer for 30 years before retiring in March of 2015.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2 in the Chapel of Sechrest Funeral Service in Archdale. The family will receive friends Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Guil-Rand Memorial Park Cemetery in High Point.

Vicki is survived by her beloved boyfriend, Ron Hayes; one sister, Debbie Bowlin Esque (Mike); one brother, Scotty Bowlin Jr. (Brenda); two nieces, Laura Welch Blakes (Elliott) and Leslie Austin Long (Chad); two nephews, Jason Austin (Carla) and Daniel Austin (Amanda); four great nieces and nephews, Christian Long, Ally Long, Alexi Austin, Aubrey Austin and Carson Austin; canine companion, Jaeger; and a host of friends from High Point, North Myrtle Beach and Whiteville.

Memorials may be made to the Columbus Humane Society, P.O. Box 742, Whiteville, N.C. 28472; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn, 38105.

Sechrest Funeral Service of Archdale is honored to serve the Norris family.

Online condolences may be made at www.SechrestFunerals.net.