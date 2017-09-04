Vina Ann Fowler, 95, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Born Feb. 10, 1922 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late William Jackson Long and Ella Bell Fowler Long and the widow of George Lloyd Fowler. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Jimmy Lloyd Fowler; twin daughters, Shelvy Jean Fowler and Bobbie Jean Fowler Tyree; one brother, Harvey Long; one sister, Hessie Fowler; and one granddaughter.

She was a member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church in Loris.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City, N.C. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tabor City.

She is survived by one son, Ken Fowler of Dunedin, Fla.; two daughters, Judy Boyer and Teresa Davis, both of Loris, S.C.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.