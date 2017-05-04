Vincent “Vince” Lavern Duncan, 49, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at his residence. He was the son of the late James Wesley Duncan.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5 at Sweet Home Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Faulk officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, May 5 one hour prior to the service at the church.Interment will be in the Evans Cemetery in the Crusoe community.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Faulk Long of the home; his mother, Patsy Harrelson Duncan of Whiteville; two siblings, Nancy Guerrero of Clarendon and Alan Long of Fayetteville; and seven grandchildren.