Mrs. Viola Elkins Butler, 93, entered into eternal rest Friday Sept. 29, 2017 at home.

Mrs. Butler was born in 1923 in Columbus County to George F. Elkins and Flossie Masters Elkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Butler.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the Floyd Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating. Visitation will be held immediately following the service at the funeral services. Burial will be private.

She is survived by one daughter, Betty Jo Butler Lewis of Fairmont; and two sons, Horace P. Butler, and Jack E. Butler, both of Mount Pleasant, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, South Main Street, Fairmont, N.C. 28340.