Virginia Dare Tatum, 84, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dillon and Kate Horne; husband, William A. Tatum Sr.; two brothers, Tom and Author Horne; infant boy and girl; a nine year old son, Bobby Lee Tatum; and son, David Tatum Sr.

She was a long time member of Singletary United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Singletary United Methodist Church in Dublin officiated by Rev. Authur Warren. Burial will be in the Tatum Cemetery on Owen Hill Road.

She is survived by two sons, William A. “Bill” Tatum Jr. of Tar Heel and Kenny N. Tatum Sr. of Dublin; one brother Carl Horne of Stedman; two sisters, Mary E. Miller and Rebecca Jolly, both of St. Pauls; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.