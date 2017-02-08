W.L. “Garland” Patrick, 83, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. He was born Oct. 20, 1933 in Bladen County, the son of the late Willie G. Patrick and Aggie Jacobs Patrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Shirley Mae Davis.

Garland was a Korean War veteran where he served as specialist second class in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Jaycees and was scout master for Troop 502. He trained and mentored seven young men who went on to become Eagle Scouts.

He was a member of Mt Sinai Holiness Church where he served on the building committee and was a Sunday school teacher. He was also a founding member of the Buckhead Fire & Rescue.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville.His funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Mt. Sinai Holiness Church with Revs. Mike Jacobs and Howard Jacobs officiating.

Pallbearers will be Rev. Kermit Patrick, Willie N. Patrick, Charlie L. Patrick, Emanuel Patrick, Winda W. Patrick and Delton R. Patrick.

He is survived by his wife, Ethelene Jacobs Patrick; two sons, Jensen Ray Patrick of Council, Vince Leonard Patrick of Whiteville; one granddaughter, Miakoda Lakin Patrick; six brothers, Rev. Kermit Patrick, Charlie L. Patrick and wife, Deborah, Winda W. Patrick and wife, Linda, and Delton R. Patrick and wife, Janice, all of Bolton, Willie N. Patrick of Council, Emanuel Patrick of Leland; seven sisters, Aussie Ree “Reba” Roberson of Douglas, Ga., Annie V. Graham and husband, Rafus, and Lottie R. Jacobs and husband, Osar Jacobs, both of Bolton, Marjorie Lynn Kilgore and husband, Steve, of Winston, Ga., Veda M. Young and husband, Stant, of Lake Waccamaw, Norma A. Brayboy and husband, Otis, of Council, Frances M. Mitchell and husband, Timmy, of Lake Waccamaw; and special sisters-in-law, Louise J. Patrick, Gloria D. Patrick, Barbara E. Patrick and Connie Patrick.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Sinai Holiness Church Scholarship Fund, 13650 N.C. Hwy 211 E., Bolton, N.C. 28423 or Ramps & Rails, Columbus County Dept. of Aging, 827 W. Washington Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

