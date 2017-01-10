Wade Pierce, 74, formerly of Wilmington, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Shoreland Health Care Center. Born Dec. 18, 1942 in New Hanover County, he was the son of the late John Oscar Pierce and Lula Margaret Gore Pierce.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tabor City.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Duncan Pierce of Whiteville.
Wade Pierce
Wade Pierce, 74, formerly of Wilmington, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Shoreland Health Care Center. Born Dec. 18, 1942 in New Hanover County, he was the son of the late John Oscar Pierce and Lula Margaret Gore Pierce.