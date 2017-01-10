Wade Pierce

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Boston’s better mousetrap is dry ice.

As it melts it smothers the mice.

The world will, per the lore,

Beat a path to their door

Because it is a better device.

Trump’s North Korean options are bleak.

Donald’s leveraged position is weak.

China has the key role

For trade sanction control.

Can Trump use his “Art of the Deal” technique?

This past year new car sales hit a high

A better market is the reason why.

More jobs and low rates

High tech feature up dates

Encouraged the consumer to buy.

