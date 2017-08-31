Wallace Canupp Jr., 61, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Reed and Minnie Lee Canupp; and two brothers, Jessie Canupp and Steve Edwards.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 2 in Stanley Fowler Cemetery, 554 Ed Ward Road, Clarendon officiated by Dr. Tommy Bryson Jr. The family will receive friends following the service. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his three sisters, Patsy Meadows of Lumberton, Ella Faye Kinlaw of Bladenboro and Debbie Ann Blackwell of Cerro Gordo.
