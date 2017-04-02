Walter Alton Fipps Jr., 62, died Saturday, March 30, 2017 at McLeod Hospice Center in Florence, S.C. Born in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Walter Alton Fipps Sr. and Mary Frances Reynolds Fipps.

He was a member of Civil Air Control and avid Ham Radio Operator where he was a storm chaser and loved reporting the weather by the way of radio.

He served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at Praise Temple Church on Hwy 76 in Mullins, S.C. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Brigman Fipps of Mullins, S.C.; two daughters, Angela Fipps Johnson of Longs, S.C., Dana Fipps Rouse of Dillon, S.C.; two brothers, John Fipps of the Williams Township community, Frank Fipps of Independence, Mich.; one sister, Daphne Fipps of Dublin; and seven grandchildren.