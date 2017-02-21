Walter “Bug” McKinnon, 61, formerly of Tabor City, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tabor City. Viewing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22 following the service at the church. Burial will be in Flagpatch Cemetery in Loris, S.C. S&L Funeral Home of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene McKinnon; two daughters, LaShonda Bellamy and Tangela McKinnon; two sons, Kendrick Bellamy and Carlos Tisdale; one brother, Kenneth McKinnon; and four sisters, Glady Washington, Gwen Wilson, Kathy Johnson and Elwanda Johnson.

The family will receive friends at the home of Tangela McKinnon, 214 Pete Circle, Tabor City.