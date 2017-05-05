Wayne Alan Reichert, 68, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at his home. He was born Sept. 20, 1948 in Berwick, Pa., the son of the late Donald Howard Reichert and Margaret Rose Talanca Reichert.

He was a retired machinist with Caterpillar Tractor.

He was a member and steward of UAW 786.

Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda J. Smith Reichert; one daughter, Carrie-Ann Reichert of Tallahassee, Fla.; one son, Donald Howard Reichert II of York, Pa.; one brother, Gary Reichert of Berwick, Pa.; two sisters, Donna Taylor of Harrisburg, Pa. and Sandra Dyer of Berwick, Pa.; and two grandchildren.

Donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.