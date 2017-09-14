Wendy Rebecca Hooks Register, 56, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia. She was the daughter of the late Thelia Formyduval Hooks and Edward Carol Hooks Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at the funeral home with Rev. Ken Sides officiating. Interment will be in the Formyduval Family Cemetery in Nakina.

She is survived by her husband, Archie Tommy Register of the home; one daughter, Wendy Renee Munives of Shallotte; siblings, Gary Hooks of Old Dock, Edward Carol Hooks Jr. of Monroe and Michelle Helms of Monroe; and three grandchildren.