Will Davis “W.D.” King, 73, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at his home. Born in Brunswick County, he was the son the late Bailey King and Ivey Babson King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lindburgh King, Thomas King and Ronald King.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Bethel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will be in Bethel Memorial Cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Pearl King of the home; two daughters, Sandra Richardson and husband, Timmy, of Apex, Lisa Cox and husband, Carlton, of Whiteville; three brothers, Harris King, Richard King and Ted King, all of Ash; one sister, Jeanette McPherson of Ash; three grandchildren, Daniel Hilbourn, William Gore, Ashton Gore; additional grandchildren thru marriage, Crissie Cox, Magan Barnes and husband, Stephen, and Fran Cox; additional great-grandchildren, Giuliana Barnes, Brady Barnes, Abby Barnes, Tristian Patterson; and his beloved dog, Trigger.

