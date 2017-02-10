Willadean Cogdell, 89, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare.
Viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 12 at New Prong Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, Peacock Road. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association, 600 Pine Log Road, with Elder K.T. McGeachy and Bishop Powell officiating. Burial will be in George Cemetery. S&L Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, John D. Cogdell; one daughter, Gail Brooks; two Charlie Batie, Gregory D George; one sister, Evelyn Jernigan Shird; and a host of grand and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 495 Campground Road in Whiteville.
Willadean Cogdell
