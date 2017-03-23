Willard Hooks “Pete” Huggins, 73, died Monday, March 20, 2017. He was the son of the late Willard Glenn Huggins and Opal Hooks Huggins.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Whiteville. He was a Mason and Shriner. He worked with Federal Paper in the wood yard as superintendent for more than 30 years. He also enjoyed farming and served in the National Guard.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Clore officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-1:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in the church parlor prior to the service. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Thompson Huggins of Lake Waccamaw, two daughters, Mary Carl H. Christy (Jeff) of Kernersville and Tricia H. Sanderson (Kirby) of Whiteville; one brother, Willie Huggins of Inman, S.C.; one sister, Peggy H. Norosky of Whiteville; and three grandchildren, Leah Sanderson, Carly Sanderson and Jack Christy.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 412 N. Madison Street, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.