William Allen Call, 71, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Arretta Call; and one son, Jeffrey Call.

He was a retired Army Veteran.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at White Oak Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Danny Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susan M. Call of the home; one son, Jason Call of White Oak; three daughters, Debra S. Erickson of Washington, Kimberly D. Jones of Ayden and Angela L. Call of Florida; one brother Richard Call of Washington; three sisters, Donna, Cindy and Sherry; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.