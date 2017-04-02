William “Bill” Boyd Benton, 76, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He was the son of the late Margaret Grissom and Loraine Page Benton Sr. and was also preceded in death by three siblings, Loraine Page Benton Jr., Jane Benton Inman and James Rufus Benton.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation with 30 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Annette Hedgepeth Benton of the home; two children, Angelia B. Capps (Tommy) and William Matthew Benton (Dawn), both of Wilmington; two stepchildren, Suzanne Stephens Fair of Shallotte and William H. Stephens of Orrum; two sisters, Ann K. Kolandis of Virginia Beach, Va. and Margaret B. Phillips of Ayden; a sister-in-law, Jane Fulghum Benton of Evergreen; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evergreen United Methodist Church, 720 Will Nance Road, Chadbourn, NC 28431.