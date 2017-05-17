William “Billy” Inman, 69, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. He was born Sept. 10, 1947, in Columbus County, the son of the late Clarence Inman and Margaret Kathleen Williams Inman.

He was formerly employed with DuPont and a security guard with Columbus Regional Healthcare.

He served in the North Carolina National Guard.



He was a member of Western Prong Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be be conducted at noon Thursday, May 18 at Western Prong Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Wilson and Willard McPherson. His family will receive friends Thursday, May 18 one hour prior to his service at the church.

He is survived by two daughters, DeeDee Crystal Inman of Durham and Kimberly Inman Smith of Wilmington; two brothers, Andy Inman and wife, Joyce of Whiteville, Clarence Ray Inman of Crossville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Makenzie Smith of Shallotte and Landen Rountree of Wilmington; six nieces, Tangie Cooke, Tracey Cartrette, Pam Soles, Paula Inman, Michelle Dutton, Nannette Wisham; one nephew, Mark Inman; 15 great nieces and nephews.

