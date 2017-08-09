William Boyd “Bill” Rogers, completed his journey home Monday, July 31, 2017 to the welcoming words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Born Aug. 17, 1933 in Tabor City, he was the son of A. Paul Rogers Sr. and Dorothy Bell Rogers. He was the third of four sons.



He was a talented multi-sport athlete, Army Reservist, successful attorney, and ultimately fulfilled his calling as a warm, loving, and gifted Minister (Bullock Baptist, Ridge Road Baptist, North Wilkesboro First Baptist, Blowing Rock First Baptist). He also served as Hospice Chaplain in the counties of Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Watauga and Wilkes, and as Chaplain for RAM (Resort Area Ministries).

We will remember him most for his embodiment of gentleness, grace, and selflessness, and his compelling inspiration to be the same.

A celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, Aug. 17, in Boone, at the High Country United Church of Christ at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be available at 3:30 p.m. and following the service at the church. Brown Wynne Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Wood Patterson (Peggy); four children, Dorothy Bell Rogers Adcock (spouse, Albert Mark Adcock), William Boyd Rogers Jr. (Susan Schrader Rogers), Betsy Rogers Russell (Joseph Russell), James Barclay Rogers (Lisa Unrath Rogers); six grandchildren, Jennifer Hofmeister Margolis (Daniel Margolis), Elizabeth Marie Adcock, Rachel Adcock Durban (Benjamin Durban), Alexander Mark Adcock, Amanda Michelle Russell, and Jennifer Renee Russell; and expected (8/13/17) great-granddaughter, Eleanor Bell Durban.

Memorials may be made in his honor to F.A.R.M Café (farmcafe.org); the High Country United Church of Christ Memorial Garden (pastor@highcountryucc.org); or RAM’s Rack (http://www.exploreboone.com/listings/Ram-s-Rack-Thrift-Shop/289/).

Condolences may be made and the full obit can be viewed at www.BrownWynne.com.