William Carlyle Prince, 77, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Sept. 2, 1939 in Horry County, he was the son of the late Joseph Carl and Cora Lee Harrelson Prince.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Myrtle Green Cemetery, Tabor City.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Fowler Prince of Tabor City; one son, Julian Lyle Prince of Wilmington; one daughter, Bebe Miller of Leland; one brother, Joseph Mitchell Prince; three sisters, Verlynn Stevens, Carolyn O’Quinn and Lynda Chipps, all of Tabor City; and three grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.