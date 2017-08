William Crowell “W.C.” Puckett, 89, died Tuesday, Aug. 29 at his home. Born May 22, 1928 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late William Luther Puckett and Georgie Belle Long Puckett.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tabor City.

He is survived by several cousins.