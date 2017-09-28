Mr. William Curtis Dowd, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at his home.

He was born March 28, 1931 in Cumberland County, to the late Leonard Curtis and Erma Hearne Dowd. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Eugene Dowd.

Mr. Dowd served his country honorably as a veteran of the Korean War in the U.S. Army receiving numerous medals and commendations.



He was a graduate of Fayetteville High School after attending and playing varsity football and baseball at Stedman High School. Curtis was awarded a scholarship to North Carolina State University. He was a distinguished FFA student receiving numerous awards; including the FFA Eagle Award and the Kraft Food Company Dairy 4H Award for Superior Achievement in 1949. Mr. Dowd was inducted to the Cumberland County Agricultural Hall of Fame for his lifetime of agricultural achievement in 1998. In 1989 he received the Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce Award for outstanding leadership and support of agricultural business.

Curtis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle to his extended family. His love and influence will be felt for generations to come.

Mr. Dowd owned and operated with his brother Buddy Dowd, Dowd Brothers Dairy, one of the largest dairy operations in the southeast located in White Oak. Subsequently he served as a Congressional Aid and Agricultural advisor for the 7th U.S. Congressional District of North Carolina and the U.S. House Sub-Committee on Tobacco and Peanuts for over 20 years. He served under U.S. Representatives Charlie Rose and Mike McIntyre. In retirement he was a Sergeant of Arms for the North Carolina General Assembly.

Curtis was a lifelong devoted member and leader of Judson Missionary Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Judson Missionary Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church.Services are entrusted to Sullivan’s Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 65 years, Norma Jean Bryant Dowd, of the home; one son, Richard Curtis Dowd and wife, Angela R. Dowd, of Raleigh; one daughter, Suzanne D. Bracey and husband, Joseph Karl Bracey, of Lake Waccamaw; and three grandsons, Allen Curtis Bracey, Derrick Hayes Bracey and Richard Bryant Dowd; two brothers, O.F. “Buddy” Dowd and wife, Dainese Dowd, of White Oak and Joe T. Dowd and wife, Violet Dowd, of Stedman; three sisters, Christine Walters and husband, David Walters, of Fayetteville, Kathleen Davis and husband, Donald Davis, of Dunn and Brenda Weathington and husband, Daniel Weathington, of Lumberton; and a host of extended family and friends.

Special thanks, for the loving care provided by Helen Coleman, Altabea Vinston, Diane Waters, Marlene Williams and Donna Coleman.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Judson Missionary Baptist Church, C/O Leonard C. Erma Dowd Memorial Library Fund, 505 Judson Church Road, Fayetteville, N.C. 28312 or to Cape Fear High School Athletic Department, 4762 Clinton Road Fayetteville, N.C. 28312.

