William Edward Hester Jr., 71, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gertie Hester; one brother, Ronnie Hester, and one granddaughter.
He was a veteran.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at White Oak Baptist Church in Bladenboro with Rev. Bobby Carden officicating.
Survivors include his wife Linda Baker Hester of the home; children, William Edward Hester III of North Carolina, Valissa Anne Hester Lowery, Jeff Breuster of Tennessee, Kathy Margerum of Ohio and Jennifer Stewart of West Virginia; one sister, Dale Jenkins of Richmond, Va.; and 16 grandchildren.
