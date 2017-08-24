William Eugene McColskey, 55 died Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lois Rhodes McColskey and a daughter, Brandie Lynn McColskey.

He was employed by V&M Tractor and later at Southeast Farm Equipment in Whiteville for a total of 30 years.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Caines officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Thursday, Aug. 24 at the funeral home.

He is survived by a daughter, Jessica Marie McColskey of Florida; and his father, Bobby Gene McColskey.