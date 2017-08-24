William Eugene McColskey, 55 died Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lois Rhodes McColskey and a daughter, Brandie Lynn McColskey.
He was employed by V&M Tractor and later at Southeast Farm Equipment in Whiteville for a total of 30 years.
Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Caines officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Thursday, Aug. 24 at the funeral home.
He is survived by a daughter, Jessica Marie McColskey of Florida; and his father, Bobby Gene McColskey.
William Eugene McColskey
William Eugene McColskey, 55 died Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lois Rhodes McColskey and a daughter, Brandie Lynn McColskey.